Genoa – Sampdoria Women-Como Women: historic day in Marassi, the blucerchiate take the field for the first time at Ferraris, a challenge valid for the twelfth day of Serie A Women. Also present was the president Marco Lanna. Mister Cincotta finds Baldi returning from suspension and captain Tarenzi who is not yet at his best and starts on the bench. Last match of the year, Sampdoria wants to close with a victory missing from the first leg match against Como.