Genoa – Nothing to do for Sampdoria Women: the first at Ferraris ends with a defeat. Como won 0-1 at Marassi with a goal by Karlernas in the 27th minute of the first half. The Sampdoria have the chance to equalize from a penalty in the 39th minute but Rincon shoots high.

In the second half he crosses for Como then Sampdoria is close to a draw with Baldi and Tarenzi but can’t find the goal. No victory, but the blucerchiate come out to the applause of the fans who appreciate the great effort.