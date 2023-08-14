Genoa – I am decisive hours for the future of Sampdoria Women. To date, there is still no agreement between the new investor who has come forward to support the Sampdoria women’s team and the club’s new ownership. The draw for the Women’s Serie A calendar, which has already been postponed in recent weeks, is scheduled for Wednesday 16 August, the championship starts on 16 September, Sampdoria Women are still formally registered but there is the risk that the Sampdoria club will not participate in the tournament and an “X” appears in its place.

Almost a month has passed since the press release published on the Sampdoria website in which the new owners, Andrea Radrizzani and Matteo Manfredi announced the “disengagement from professional women’s football” due to “the inherited economic situations and the excessive costs of managing a professional women’s team in Serie A”. However, that declaration was not followed by official communications to the FIGC with a formal renunciation of registration from Serie A.

In recent weeks, new investors have come forward willing to support Sampdoria Women. The necessary budget is around 2.5 million. Eight hundred thousand euros come thanks to mutuality, to the federal contribution that comes from men’s football. There is the rest to put. Despite the calls of recent days, an agreement has not yet been reached between the last investor in the running and the Sampdoria ownership.

There Sampdoria is still one of the 10 registered but at the same time after the salvation conquered last season only a few players (about ten) who train individually are left under contract, and team activity has not yet started. Today the FIGC is waiting for an answer on Sampdoria Women’s participation in the next Serie A. There is still a thread of hope, but otherwise, if a solution is not found at Sampdoria, a calendar with an X with Parma is looming by Krause and Lotito’s Lazio ready to play for the place to take over the Sampdoria club.