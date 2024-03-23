Genoa – La Sampdoria Women it doesn't stop anymore. After the five achieved away to Pomigliano, the Blucerchiate also won the second match of the poule-salvation. At Sciorba the team coached by Salvatore Mango beat Como 1-0 in the lunch match played today. The goal of the wild Tori Della Peruta was decisive, still in the net after the poker with which she had knocked out Pomigliano. Now Sampdoria Women are at the top of the safety table, with a 17-point advantage over second-to-last Napoli: the conquest of the mathematical stay in Serie A is getting closer.

The winning goal came in the 12th minute, with a steal goal by Peruta Bulls: Baldi takes advantage of an error by the Lombard defence, the Italian-American pounces on the ball and beats goalkeeper Korenčiová from a tight angle. Then Pisani saves on the line following the attack of former Sampdoria player Martinovic while Baldi, served by Della Peruta, comes close to doubling the score.

In front of hundreds of fans, the second half was also lively, with Sampdoria Women chasing the second goal at the start with Schatzer and Della Peruta coming close to the post. Como reacts, but without precision and when needed Pisani saves again on Martinovic. And even Re, who plays with a fractured nasal septum, keeps good guard. In the 32nd minute Schatzer hits the top corner, Sampdoria denied a penalty due to a foul on Tori Della Peruta who at the end of the match celebrates with her sister Talia (who entered in the second half) and her other teammates.

“I can't find enough words to describe these girls – Mango's comment after the match – If I think about where we were a year ago and how much we are growing every day. Today was another great performance from the whole group, both of those who played on the pitch and of those who, despite not coming down, supported their teammates by encouraging them for 93 minutes. A big round of applause to Cecilia Re who, despite the broken nasal septum suffered yesterday in training, took to the field demonstrating once again her attachment to this team and her teammates, a true monument. Now we will continue to work hard and improve for this glorious 'to die for' jersey.”