The Sampdoria one step away from the goal: if they win against Napoli, the permanence in Serie A will be mathematical. Interview with the coach: “The girls are having an extraordinary season, we have sparked the enthusiasm but it is not yet done. Paolo Mantovani created women’s football in Italy, opening the Ravano to girls: we carry on with honor and respect this tradition in blucerchiate shades “
Genoa – Sixth place after 17 rounds in Serie A debut, the Sampdoria Women tomorrow (Sunday 27 March) hosts Napoli at Garrone (14.30): with the 3 points it will be mathematical salvation. Antonio Cincotta36 years old, Sampdoria coach, has won a lot in his career, even the Scudetto in Florence “but salvation would be more exciting because it is more difficult”.
