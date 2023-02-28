Genoa – The defeat in the final minutes against leaders Roma Antonio Cincotta, the Women’s coach from last historic season, which made Sampdoria’s debut in Serie A, comes close to being sacked. After a start to the season beyond all expectations, the Women then entered a negative spiral of results, they haven’t won for 15 rounds , in which they recorded 14 defeats. They finished the regular season in last place and in a couple of weeks they will begin the poule salvation. together with Sassuolo, Pomigliano, Parma and Como. The last one will be relegated to B, the penultimate one will play a safety play-off.

Cincotta’s position is being examined by Sampdoria’s women’s sector director Marco Palmieri and by Gianni Panconi, member of the CDA with the delegation for women, but the exemption is close. And there is already a name to replace Cincotta, Palmieri and Panconi have in fact identified Salvatore Mango as the suitable profile. From an economic point of view, Sampdoria is in a crisis settlement procedure, a passage from the expert, the lawyer Eugenio Bissocoli, and from the board of auditors, president Marcello Pollio, should be necessary for authorization to hire a new coach. Mango, 58 years old, has a long experience in the men’s sector as a coach among others of Carrarese, Gozzano, Pro Belvedere, Savona and Sporting Recco. He could direct the first training session at Mugnaini as early as today, 27 February 2023.