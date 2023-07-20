Genoa – “It wasn’t supposed to end like this”, Stefania Tarenzi, captain of Sampdoria Women, expresses in a long letter on Instagram her bitterness at the decision of the Sampdoria club to give up Serie A. The choice, as explained by the club in the press release published last night, is dictated by economic reasons, by the difficulty of the moment with Sampdoria saved by Radrizzani and Manfredi on the verge of bankruptcy and the relegation to Serie B of the men’s team which involves much lower revenues.

Obviously, however, there is great regret among the blucerchiate for not being able to play Serie A defense on the pitch in a very difficult season for them too. “I think we deserved something else – writes Tarenzi – We have fought and made enormous sacrifices for this shirt and this club. We defended and put our hearts into these colors until the last month, without receiving a salary for several months, yet reaching our goal. We have demonstrated what true sport is, pure sport, played with love and passion. And now after so much effort, we won’t have the chance to participate in the Serie A championship, which we earned on the pitch; professional and ever-growing league that definitely doesn’t benefit from these situations.”

Tarenzi’s post it was taken up by various teammates, from Elena Pisani (who in turn wrote a long message on social media) to Bianca Fallico. “No player – continues the forward – deserves to find himself without a team, like this, a few days before the start of the pre-season training camps and without warning. I still can’t realize that from today my team will no longer exist, disappeared into thin air. Absurd! It’s all very sad. But we will get back up, as we are used to doing, without any doubts and we will fight to ensure that something like this never happens to any player again. Thanks to those who have always supported us you, it was a beautiful fairy tale, which unfortunately someone who never showed up, had the power to make it end here, now. With love and a broken heart Stefy “.