Sampdoria withdraws, Gabbiadini and Delle Monache score. Barricade arriving



Livigno – Sampdoria’s afternoon training in Livigno saw the ball reappear. Always differentiated for Conti, De Luca, Ricci, Vieira and Montevago. While Leris and Bereszynski are in a group.

The new arrival Antonio Barreca after having carried out the medical tests in Genoa in the morning, he will reach Livigno this evening. In the eleven-on-eleven mini-match on a reduced pitch, Gabbiadini scored on a penalty kick and Delle Monache again, already protagonist of yesterday’s test against the Valtellinese Representative.

Sampdoria’s withdrawal, exercises for the defensive line





Little thrill for Ravaglia, who suffered a problem with his right ankle, but then walked off the pitch without limping. After the practice match, extra work for the defenders, engaged in a series of tactical exercises coordinated by Bertoni, Pirlo’s technical collaborator, but obviously under the eye of the Sampdoria coach.