Livigno – Sampdoria’s afternoon training in Livigno saw the ball reappear. Always differentiated for Conti, De Luca, Ricci, Vieira and Montevago. While Leris And Bereszynski I’m in a group. The new arrival Anthony Barricade after having carried out the medical tests in Genoa in the morning, he will reach Livigno this evening. In the eleven-on-eleven mini-match on a reduced pitch, Network Seagulls on a penalty kick and Delle Monache again, already protagonist of yesterday’s test against the Valtellinese Representative.



00:58