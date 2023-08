Sampdoria

La Gumina’s goal against Alessandria was born from one of the coach’s typical moves, with the full-backs flanking the playmaker in setting up and the 4-3-3 that becomes 2-3-5 in the offensive phase. “We work a lot to develop the coach’s ideas – explains the Trentino winger – they take a bit of time but in the match they allow you to create many chances”

Valerio Arrichiello

