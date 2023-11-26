Genoa – Such enthusiasm around Sampdoria hasn’t been felt, and hasn’t been felt, for quite a while. The third consecutive victory in the championship, Palermo and Modena before Spezia, solidified and increased the ambitions of Andrea Pirlo’s teamwho is starting to take an interest in the results of those on the left side of the ranking.

The “hombre del partido” was Fabio Depaoli, his first professional double decided the match. And after being used this season as a winger in the attacking trident or in midfield, he signed it as a full-back. The Trentino player, who comes from Monte Bondone, said after the match: «I managed to partially repay the trust that the club, the coach, the staff and my teammates gave me by renewing my contract (until June 2028)» . And again: «What happened to us… I think that the group has realized its potential, a fundamental step because it will give us great energy for the future. The objective remains Serie A.”

And Pirlo also spoke, or rather didn’t speak, about promotion. That for a few days now he has set a date to understand what this Sampdoria will do when he grows up and that is Christmas. «If we win them all between now and then – the Doria coach said with a touch of deliberate exaggeration on the eve of the Spezia match – we will be able to aspire to something more. Our desire is to have a good run and get to the Christmas break and decide what to do…». That is, compared to Ferraris against Bari on Boxing Day. “Until then the goal is still to watch game after game, and then we’ll see where we are,” added Pirlo. And the resumption of the championship will immediately be challenging: away to the home team of the successful Venezia on 13 January (time to be defined). Today the 14th day will be completed with Catanzaro-Cosenza, the playoff challenge, and Ternana-Palermo. After yesterday’s results, Samp has risen to 13th place, catching up with Reggiana and Sudtirol, who resume their match against Brescia on Wednesday, the Blucerchiati’s next opponent. In 8th place, last good for the playoffs, this morning is Catanzaro, who have 5 points more than Pirlo’s team. Nothing insurmountable…

Already on Friday evening Depaoli returned to the victory against Spezia, posting a message on Instagram: “What a group victory!! Thanks to all the fans for the beautiful atmosphere. Head to the next one.” And yesterday morning he posted another one, a photo of him smiling with the index and middle fingers of his right hand raised, with the meaning of double and victory, “Double! Good morning sailors!”, dedicated to the Blucerchiati fans. For Depaoli a golden moment, perhaps his best in Sampdoria, where up until now he has never enjoyed too much trust in general. Arrived in 2019 from Chievo, valued at 4.5 million in the context of the transfer to the yellow-blue club (now failed) of David Ivan and Maxime Leverbe, so far he has only played one full season with Samp, the first, 2019/2020. In the subsequent ones he has always been loaned, first Atalanta and then Benevento in 2020/2021, Verona in the following two. And Verona would have also bought him last summer, the negotiation came close to completion, but was blocked by Andrea Radrizzani, who left him at Pirlo’s disposal.

At the start of the championship Depaoli took to the field despite a subluxation in the right shoulder which he obtained after 2′ of the first day, in Terni. He himself chose not to have surgery, assuming the risks, so as not to be forced to stop for weeks. He missed 3 matches, but due to a muscle injury in his left leg suffered in Parma. It is Pirlo’s multitasking, who used it in all departments. And on Sunday in Brescia he will meet again with Rolando Maran who as Chievo coach made him make his debut in Serie A at 19 years and 10 months, in the final minutes of a 4-0 victory at Bentegodi over Empoli.