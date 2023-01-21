Genoa – Tactical reflections for Dejan Stankovic who on the eve of the key match against Udinese at the Ferraris also tested the 4-man defense on Mugnaini’s lower pitch, in a 4-3-1-2, with Colley and Nuytinck in the centre, Leris and Augello as full-backs and the young Paoletti as starter in midfield. At the moment it is only a test, which could perhaps become functional during the match, as already happened last Monday in the second half in Empoli. In short, the Sampdoria technician does not preclude any solution.

The final match was instead played with the classic 3-4-1-2 with some variations compared to that of Empoli. In the defensive line, for example, there could be an inversion of positions, with Amione on the right, Colley in the center and Nuytinck on the left.

The chances of finally seeing him on the pitch are growing Winks from the first minute. The last match that the English midfielder played from the start, and remaining on the field until the end, was dated March 1st, in the Fa Cup against Middlesbrough, which also went to extra time.

For the rest we are moving towards the confirmation of Djuricic in midfield, with a ballot between Sabiri and Verre for the role of finisher behind the couple Lammers-Gabbiadini. At the moment, the Moroccan seems to have a slight advantage, but today’s refinement will provide the Sampdoria coach with the latest indications. Finally there will be a few more solutions available on the bench, especially up front being able to count on the return of two exes, Pussetto and Quagliarella.

Popular prices for tomorrow’s match against Udinese, 10 euros for a full ticket for distincts and Gradinata Nord, only 5 euros for the Under 18s.