Having arrived in the January market with many high hopes, Vladyslav Supryaga’s contribution to the Sampdoria cause has been truly miserable to date. A single presence of just twenty-four minutes in early February. Then the absolute nothing between an ankle injury, a non-call for technical choice and five races in which he remained desolately on the bench to observe his team mates without taking over even for a minute. Is it still worth betting on him?

Return to the field

–

He was certainly not the solver of the January transfer market of the Ligurian club, but not even the last wheel of the wagon, given that the player has excellent potential and was sought after by many clubs in recent months. The Ukrainian striker, however, has been coming for a couple of months physically complicated, with many muscle problems that have undermined his growth. With Giampaolo, very good at working with talented young people, something more was expected from Supryaga (13 million), especially in terms of minutes and opportunities to take the field and show their worth. And, instead, the native coach from Bellinzona in recent matches has preferred to rely either on Sabiri, the rising star of the Sampdoria trocar, or on more experienced profiles to get the Genoese team out of the quicksand of the classification which still has a decent margin of safety (seven lengths) from Genoa and Venice, paired at 22 points. Therefore, traces of the Ukrainian have been lost and it is complicated, at this point of the season, with a salvation still to be achieved to see him on the field with continuity.