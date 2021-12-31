Genoa – Sampdoria must make money in winter marketand, this is the goal without reducing the strength of a squad that is in a good position in the standings but at the same time must not get sucked into the fight for relegation.

Among the “hottest” positions there is certainly that of the Gambia defender Omar Colley: for him they would arrivepolls from the Premier League in particular from Watford coached by former Sampdoria coach Claudio Ranieri.

But at the moment the proposal would be low compared to the evaluation that Sampdoria makes of the player: at least 10 million euros.

Meanwhile, it is made for Fr.taste of the defensive right winger Fabio Depaoli at Verona with the loan formula and right of redemption by the Venetians.

