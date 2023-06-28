Genoa – «I’m happy, very right choice, Sampdoria hire a good, very good coach». Emiliano Viviano enthusiastically comments on the news of the arrival of Sampdoria Andrea Pirlo, his coach in the last season at Fatih Karagumruk. Sampdoria goalkeeper from 2014 to 2018, teammate of the Maestro in the national team, Viviano has been playing for the Turkish club since 2020 (of which he is captain) where he was also coached by Francesco Farioli, another coach in contention for the Dorian bench.

What can you tell us about Pirlo?

«Exceptional guy, he has the right method, the right ideas, a top-notch hyper-professional staff. I am happy that Pirlo can return to a very important square. Here he did well, the paths with the club separated three days early only to start planning for next season when it was understood that he would not stay and by now there were no more goals (Fatih arrived 7 °, ed.). And he also won two trophies at Juve and got through to the Champions League despite major injuries ».



Did you want Italy?

«He wanted to find a place where there is a project, where he can work well and realize what he has in mind. I haven’t heard from him yet, I will soon, I think he’s delighted because, even if in Serie B, we’re talking about Sampdoria, a prestigious team, a perfect environment».

After so much suffering, the fans can look to the future with confidence.

«Of course, they can do it in general, I’m convinced that the idea is to return to Serie A and do it very quickly. I am pleased that we are starting again with Pirlo, and also that the club has been put back in order. I know Radrizzani, not personally, but for what he has done: it’s important that Sampdoria returns to where it belongs on a permanent basis »

Pirlo’s favorite form?

«The basic formation was the 4-3-3 which he then adapted with some adjustments during construction for the characteristics of the players in the squad and the Turkish league. For example, in the beginning we had a full-back who got up a lot and one who came in, then we became more symmetrical. He likes the 4-3-3.”

How is it characterically?

«He has personality, he shows it in his own way, raising his voice is not synonymous with charisma. He is determined in his choices, he doesn’t let anyone put his feet on his head, he’s basically calm, he doesn’t easily lose his temper, and perhaps by not losing his temper he makes decisions that are stronger than those who scream, risking only making a scene and making mistakes” .

Something that struck you?

«I imagined that he was good, not only because he played at super levels but because he already had different footballing ideas when he played. I’m honest, I expected what I then saw, a coach who wants to control the game, win all the matches and impose his sometimes risky and aggressive football against anyone, with high blood pressure. His game mirrors Pirlo as a footballer ».

Did he remind you of any other coaches?

«No coach in particular but for what he asked for his football was similar to the one with which Mancini’s national team won the European Championship».

Do you continue in Türkiye?

«I haven’t decided, I’m evaluating the idea of ​​continuing to play, I took a few days off and then I’ll see, there are no problems with the club, the relationship is excellent».

What if Pirlo wants you here?

«He already has two very strong goalkeepers, we are not joking. Even if as I read Audero will go away but Falcone will remain, it will be a luxury for the category ».

Can Quagliarella still lend a hand?

«Absolutely, especially with Andrea: they have an excellent relationship. Fabio can help, he must be managed, his age and what he is, but if I were a manager I would tell him: “You decide what to do”. With Pirlo you avoid all the problems that may exist in managing a very important player in the history of Samp but who is 40 years old”.