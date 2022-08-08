Genoa – First day of Sampdoria for Gonzalo Villar: the Spanish midfielder born in 1998 landed shortly after 10 at Cristoforo Colombo with a flight that left Rome this morning. “I’m very happy to be here,” the Spaniard said in his first greeting that he arrives at Sampdoria on loan with the right of redemption from the Giallorossi club.

Villar is now awaited for medical examinations, as well as Nikita Contini, goalkeeper on loan from Napoli, and in the afternoon he will be in Bogliasco where Sampdoria resumes training in view of the league debut against Atalanta.

Unlimited access to all site content € 1 / month for 3 months, then € 3.99 / month for 3 months Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site





SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS