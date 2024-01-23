Genoa – The appeal presented a few weeks ago by Gianluca Vidal to the Court of Milan to cancel the sale of the company to Manfredi and Radrizzani did not surprise the Sampdoria club: «Nothing new – the line that filters from the club -. We have already suffered other disruptive actions and we are aware that they will not stop. For our part, we can only express total serenity in this regard.”

Yesterday the former Sampdoria owner Massimo Ferreroduring his broadcast on Radio Cusano, further called Matteo Manfredi and Andrea Radrizzani into question: «They sing it and dance it. No contract was signed. If you sell, you do it to get paid. And yet no one here has seen a single euro, not just me. My journey with Sampdoria is over… Settlement agreement? Okay, let's do it, but they have to pay. When I was there I always paid everyone. They immediately made a capital increase using the “parachute” money… Damage and insult. Their lawyer says that they didn't make a deal in taking Sampdoria, but then who ordered it? They made fun of everyone. They tell me they don't pay people… they haven't even paid for the brand, Baciccia yet.”

Judge Daniela Marconi, of the civil section XV specialized in business matters of the Court of Milan, is in charge of the appeal. The parties have been summoned for the first hearing set, currently, for 12pm on May 28th. Gianluca Vidal, on behalf of Trust Service, asks to ascertain and declare the nullity of the private agreements stipulated on 12 and 13 Junereturning the Sampdoria club to the Sport Spettacolo Holding, attributable to Ferrero, but whose sole shareholder since 18 November 2020 is to all intents and purposes the Trust Rosan.

In the appeal Vidal, through his lawyers Tedoldi and Angeli, points the finger at Massimo Iencasole director of Sport Spettacolo at the time, Matteo Manfredi, Andrea Radrizzani and the four members of the Board of Directors, Marco Lanna, Antonio Romei, Gianni Panconi and Alberto Bosco, in impactful and weighty terms, we are in fact talking about “collusive competition” and ” collusive agreement”.

The parties, or rather their lawyers (De Gennaro of Dla Piper for Manfredi and Radrizzani, Sammarco for Ferrero), are talking to each other, with the aim of reaching a settlement agreement that definitively close this matter, both from a financial and legal point of view, thus also withdrawing all the various initiatives launched on both sides.