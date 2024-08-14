The Under 21 defender, who arrived from Cagliari, talks about his training with Sir Claudio, the tattoo dedicated to the singer and the homonymy with a town in the province of Frosinone where the Blucerchiati championship will begin on Sunday against his former coach, Vivarini, who he had in Catanzaro: “On the pitch I fight with all my strength. I was born an attacking midfielder, in the Pescara youth team they transformed me into a defender. Being here excites me, I can’t wait to play”

#Sampdoria #Verolis #charge #Ranieri #Eminem #arriving #big #club #Cassano #Pazzini #Serie #tough #aiming #high