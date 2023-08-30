Genoa – It is one Sam offensive the one that Andrea Pirlo deploys against Venice, looking for the victory that redeems last Friday’s knockout with Pisa. The Sampdoria coach had announced a little of the day before rotation in the team and there are 5 substitutions. Ghilardi in defense for Ferrari, Ricci play in midfield for Yepes. And in attack in the trident De Luca and Borini for La Gumina and Depaoli, set back in midfield in place of Askildsen. First as starters for Borini and Ricci and first on the bench for Lemina.

In Venice, on the other hand, coach Vanoli (suspended, replaced by assistant Godinho) makes only one change from the starting line-up for the first two days, Altare and not Sverko are in defense

The formations

Sampdoria (4-3-3): Stankovic; Stojanovic, Ghilardi, Murru, Giordano; Depaoli, Ricci, Verre; Pedrola, DeLuca, Borini. On the bench: Ravaglia, Ferrari, Gonzalez, Panada, Askildsen, Malagrida, Yepes, Vieira, Delle Monache, Lemina, La Gumina, Montevago. All.: Pirlo

Venice (4-3-2-1): Joronen; Candle, Idzes, Altar, Zampano; Busio, Tessmann, Ellertsson; Pierini, Johnsen; Pohjanpaolo. On the bench: Bertinato, Grandi, Modolo, Bjarkason, Cherychev, Gytkjaer, Ullmann, Sverko, Lella, Andersen, Busato, Olivieri. Coach: Godinho