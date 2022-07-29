A new ultimatum, a new dead line, the latest in chronological order. There Sampdoria wait for answers from Marko Pjaca, and expects them by Sunday. There the Sampdoria club set the limit within which to receive a response from the Croatian playmaker, who had already refused the Sampdoria destination in recent days.

DIPLOMATIC WORK – After Pjaca’s ‘no’ – apparently waiting for a proposal to come from abroad and in particular from Dinamo Zagreb, which in the meantime would have slipped away – the club of Corte Lambruschini and the player’s agent, Alessandro Lucci, have given way to a dense work of encirclement to re-tie the knots of the skein and convince the player. The diplomatic engagement produced a new proposal, a triennial of 1 million euros per season, and above all an expiration date: the Doria will arrive until Sunday 31 July, no later than. Then, eventually, she will turn to other goals.

JUVE AND GIAMPAOLO – The Genoese club, however, logically risks getting impatient with the player, also because the agreement with Juventus, owner of the card, had been found immediately. Pjaca was about to expire, the bianconeri had met the Dorian needs in fact by setting an almost symbolic price, of 200 thousand euros, to immediately free the player born in 1995, thus saving a year of contract. The refusal of Pjaca, however, has mixed up the cards on the table and also the intervention di Giampaolo, who would have contacted the player directly to talk to him and explain the centrality of his project, would not have moved the former Fiorentina from his position. Now an answer is awaited, while Sampdoria begins to look around for a possible alternative.