Genoa – Sampdoria attack against Udinese, on the Sunday dedicated to the memory of Gianluca Vialli. The sensations of the eve confirmed, Stankovic lines up an offensive formation with Djuricic in midfield, Sabiri behind the Lammers-Gabbiadini couple. Quagliarella is back, initially on the bench. Debut from the first minute for English Harry Winks. In Udinese bench for Pereyra and Deulofeu.

Here are the official lineups

Sampdoria (3-4-1-2): Audero; Amione, Colley, Nuytinck; Leris, Winks, Djuricic, Augello; Sabiri; Gabbiadini, Lammers. On the bench: Tantalocchi, Ravaglia, Murillo, Murru, Zanoli, Paoletti, Vieira, Rincon, Verre, Yepes, Quagliarella, Montevago. Herds: Stankovic

Udinese (3-5-2): Silvestri; Becao, Bijol, Perez; Ehizibue, Samardzic, Walace, Arslan, Udogie; Bet, Success. On the bench: Padelli, Piana, Ebosele, Lovric, Makengo, Deuloefeu, Abankwah, Ebosse, Nestorovski, Pereyra, Pafundi. All.: Subt