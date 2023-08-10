Genoa – Emil Audero says goodbye, Filip Stankovic and Daniele Ghilardi arrive. The Italian-Indonesian goalkeeper born in 1997 underwent medical tests this morning and is ready to move to Inter in interest-bearing loan with the right to buy for the nerazzurri for 7 million which will turn into an obligation upon the occurrence of certain conditions.

At the same time, after Estanis Pedrola from Athletic Barcelona, Andrea Pirlo is ready to welcome two more reinforcements: Filip Stankovic and Daniele Ghilardi who are already expected in Genoa tomorrow for medical visits and the signing of new contracts.

The goalkeeper born in 2002, son of former Sampdoria coach Dejan Stankovic, will join Inter on loan with the right of redemption for Sampdoria and the right to redeem for the nerazzurri. The defender born in 2003 will arrive on loan from Hellas Verona with the right of redemption which will become an obligation in the event of Sampdoria’s promotion to Serie A.

For the attack, Sampdoria are in competition with the same Verona for the loan of Inter striker Sebastiano Esposito21 years old: the Sampdoria club would have an understanding with the Nerazzurri but the player was close to Hellas and we need to understand if he will accept Serie B.