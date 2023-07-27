Genoa – Two penalty points to Sampdoria for missing Irpef payments and to INPS: this is, as expected, the decision of the national federal court of the FIGC, chaired by Carlo Sica, in the trial against the Sampdoria club.

The proceeding concerns the non-payment of withholding taxes and social security payments for the salaries of registered players in the January-March 2023 quarter by 30 May 2023. The penalty must be discounted in the current season, and therefore Sampdoria will start from -2 in the standings in Serie B starting on 19 August (unless postponed).

No news at the moment onpossible second referralrelating to the non-payment of the fixed part of salaries by 30 May with possible two other penalty points at stake.