Genoa – Martin Turk has returned to training with his teammates in Bogliasco. The Slovenian goalkeeper, held back during the week by the flu, has recovered and at this point is available for Sunday’s match against Roma at the Olimpico, ready to replace the injured Emil Audero and play the third game in a row after Juventus and Verona.

Turk, 19 years old, to Sampdoria on loan from Parmathe Slovenian Under-21 international, is currently the youngest goalkeeper used in this Serie A, and in the current big five European championships he is only older than 2004 Crystal Palace’s Joe Whitworth.

Still stopped the other footballer affected: Abdelhamid Sabiri. And more differentiated training, however, for Andrea Conti, Manuel De Luca and Koray Günter. The German defender remains in doubt in a department that will already have to do without the suspended Bram Nuytinck against Roma.

To have the clearest ideas on the players availableStankovic awaits the finishing touches scheduled for tomorrow afternoon in Bogliasco, which will precede the departure on a charter flight to the capital.