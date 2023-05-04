Genoa – “Pellegri was right to apologize”. Also Urbano Cairo, president of the grenade, sticks his striker after the provocative exultation under the South in Sampdoria-Turin. Author of the 2-0, the former Genoa striker celebrated by putting his hands to his ears under the Sampdoria bleachers.



“They are those things that perhaps one does in a moment of exaltation – continued the Torino patron – but rightly so you have to have respect of those who are not doing well and are struggling. So you were right to apologize.’





Interviewed on the sidelines of the ceremony at the Monumental cemetery in 74th anniversary of the Grande Torino tragedy in Superga, Cairo commented on the race: «Yesterday was good, it was a good victory. An excellent first half, in which more than one goal could have been scored, a second half in which we managed».