The two teams met 22 times in the cup, including a final in the 1987/88 season. But the last time was in 2004/05

Sampdoria-Torino in the Italian Cup is anything but new. What will be staged on Thursday evening in Marassi – kick-off at 9 pm – will be the 23rd act between these two teams in the cup: the Sampdoria have never faced another team several times, while for the grenades the one against Sampdoria it is the second most frequent rivalry in the Italian Cup after the one against Milan (24). We can speak of a great classic. The two teams will play for access to the round of 16 against Juventus, with therefore the hypothesis of a derby of the Mole.

SEASON – Sampdoria will try to ride the victory in the derby against Genoa, which came after the two defeats against Fiorentina and Lazio. Curiosity: the last four games of the Sampdoria in Serie A (two successes and as many defeats) ended 3-1. Turin, on the other hand, comes from the home victory against Bologna: five points in the last three games for the grenades, who do not lose from the 1-0 suffered at the Olimpico against Roma last November 28th. In the standings, the two teams are separated by four points: Torino 22 and Sampdoria 18, 13th and 14th respectively. As for the path in the Italian Cup up to now, both teams have already played a match: 3-2 for the Sampdoria against Alessandria and 1-0 for Ivan Juric’s men against Cremonese.

PREVIOUS – The balance in the Italian Cup is nine wins for Sampdoria, six draws and seven wins for Turin. If it is true that it is a very frequent match in the cup, it is also true that it was concentrated above all in the 80s: the last confrontation between these two teams dates back to the round of 16 of the 2004/05 season, with Sampdoria. who passed the round by virtue of a 3-2 aggregate round trip. There was also a final, in 1987/88: also in this case the Sampdoria always prevailed with a 3-2 round trip, the result of extra time after a double 2-0. The goal by Fausto Salsano was decisive in the 112th minute. This year the two teams met in the league on October 30: Torino’s 3-0 at home with goals from Praet, Singo and Belotti.

15 December – 15:09

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

.

#SampdoriaTurin #classic #80s #Italian #Cup #wins #reaches #Juve