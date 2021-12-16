Genoa – Sampdoria and Turin challenge each other at Ferraris for the passage of the Coppa Italia round. The winner will go to the second round where she will meet Juventus.

Official formations

SAMPDORIA (4-4-2): Falcone; Dragusin, Chabot, Ferrari, Murru; Depaoli, Thorsby, Askildsen, Ciervo; Verre, Quagliarella. Herds D’Aversa

TURIN (4-3-3): Berisha; Ola Aina, Izzo, Buongiorno, Ansaldi; Baselli, Rincon, Mandragora; Linetty, Zaza, Brekalo. Herds Juric

Unlimited access to all site content € 1 / month for 3 months, then € 3.99 / month for 3 months Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site





SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS