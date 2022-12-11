Genoa – Sampdoria beat 5-1 the South Africans of TS Galaxy and wins the first friendly scheduled in the training camp in Turkey. Under the rain, in the match played in Kadriye, it was Caputo who gave Sampdoria the lead in the 26th minute. Then between the end of the first half and the start of the restart, Gabbiadini’s trio. The 5-1, after Aubaas’ goal for the Galaxy, bears the signature of Quagliarella, on a free-kick touched by Verre.

Also against the South Africans Stankovic confirmed the 3-4-1-2 used in the last few games. This is the starting eleven: Audero; Murillo, Colley, Amione; Léris, Rincon, Vieira, Augello; Verres; Gabbiadini, Caputo. In the last half hour, space for many young players and Quagliarella, lined up in attack with Montevago.