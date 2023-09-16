Genoa – Early press conference for Andrea Pirlo, who this time spoke on the eve of the championship match, Monday evening against Cittadella: “We care a lot about winning in front of our fans, giving them joy.” The discussion turns to the latest arrival, Kasami: “A footballer with great experience and physicality in the middle of the pitch. He will give us a hand. He has always trained in recent weeks and has arrived well.” And from there onto the market. It is thought that the club is evaluating the hiring of a central defender (Ferrari underwent surgery yesterday, as did Benedetti) and a central striker, but Pirlo ends it here: “That’s okay, the market is closed. We no longer think about who might arrive, they are satisfied of the players I have.”

The day after tomorrow evening Esposito will be missing: “He’s not okay yet. In Cremona he played a few minutes, but he is not 100% and we have decided with the medical staff to stop him so he can recover well.” As for Cittadella: “We have studied it, a very aggressive team that has been playing with the diamond for years. We looked for countermeasures. We are ready”.