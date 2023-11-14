Genoa – After the victory in Modena and two and a half days of rest this afternoon Sampdoria resumes training in Bogliasco. Andrea Pirlo will have to do without the three players called up to the national teams: the goalkeeperand Filip Stankovic (Serbia), the defender Daniele Ghilardi (Italy Under 21) and the full-back Petar Stojanovic (Slovenia).

The Blucerchiati coach plans to recover some injured players, starting with Nicola Murru. The defender, captain of Sampdoria this season, is recovering from a muscle injury to the hamstring of his right thigh: today he will undergo an MRI and if everything goes well he will gradually be reinserted into the group in view of the second-half match against Spezia (stadium Ferraris, Friday 24 November, 8.30 pm).

We are also expecting his return to Bogliasco shortly Leonardo Benedetti who continues the rehabilitation of his right knee operated on in September at the Isokinetic in Bologna: he too hopes to be there for the match against Spezia, his hometown team. Slightly longer times for the Spaniard Estanis Pedrola, struggling with the recurrence of the injury to the femoral biceps of his right thigh.