Genoa – Anti-Citadel preparation in Bogliasco: Andrea Pirlo's Sampdoria continues the week of training in view of Sunday's match at Tombolato (4.15 pm). Pajtim Kasami's recovery continues; the Swiss midfielder also worked on the pitch today, but with a different programme. Also with him is Ronaldo Vieira, at his first training session on the pitch after his injury at the beginning of December in Brescia.

Only gym today for Manuel De Luca: for the attacker, unloading session in the gym. Gym where Sebastiano Esposito and Andrea Conti continue their respective recovery processes. Also on leave today is Captain Nicola Murru, who became the father of his firstborn Vittoria, born in Cagliari shortly after midnight today. Tomorrow, Wednesday, new morning session at Mugnaini in Bogliasco.