For Sampdoria, afternoon training on Thursday 13 July which started at 5.30 pm in Livigno. The menu included a lot of football, between pressure matches with small goals and one instead of eleven against eleven but on a small pitch, where Borini stood out, author of a great goal with a right-footed shot that left Falcone stunned . At the end first exercises dedicated to the defensive line at 4. Closed in the rain, but it is now becoming a constant in these first days of retreat at high altitude. Video by Damiano Basso, sent to Livigno



00:51