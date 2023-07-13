Livigno – It is a new air that one breathes in first day of training camp for a new Sampdoria also in Livigno. Another novelty and also a record, because a Sampdoria team had never worked at an altitude of 1,816 metres. Many new faces in the group that arrived in Alta Valtellina. So new that some only met yesterday afternoon, during the first trip. This is the case of the latest arrival Luca Naitana, a Tuscan nutritionist biologist (also known for having launched the Wellbeing method) who showed up just yesterday during training and who will join the nutrition specialist Marco Sassi who was already on the team last season .

Yesterday afternoon on the field there were at least 19 professionals, divided among the various staff, at the service of 26 players. And this also has every appearance of being another record for the Sampdoria club. A ratio of almost one to one. And almost all new. Testifying to the great will to break any link with the past that is characterizing this start-up phase of the new property. The feeling is that Manfredi and Radrizzani really want to start from scratch, going to touch any area. A message that must also reach the fans, which yesterday gave a great response to the first day of the season ticket campaign, reserved for pre-emption rights for the South Staircase: over 2,000 passes were renewed (more than half online), confirming the great enthusiasm that is animating the Dorian fans.

The count is soon done. The coach is new, Andrea Pirlo, and his three collaborators Roberto Baronio, Mauro Bertoni and the goalkeeper coach Nicola Pavarini are new. The athletic trainer is new, even if he had already passed through Sampdoria with Claudio Ranieri, Paolo Bertelli, who makes use of the collaboration of Francesco Bulletti. Both match analysts are new, very young, Simone Di Martino and Michele Aragona. Then the team doctor changed, Bruno Massa took over the Amedeo Baldari totem. And there has also been a reshuffle in the physiotherapy staff. The “boss” is new, Marco Cesarini, and Giorgio Gasparini is also new, both wanted by Pirlo. In reality Gasparini had also already moved to Sampdoria in 2003/2004, at the time of Novellino. And another new face, even if not by surname, carefully followed the first trip from the sidelines: Andrea Mancini. Son of the national coach, a flag that wrote the history of Sampdoria. Seeing Mancini dressed in blucerchiato again, albeit on the sidelines, always has a certain effect. The confirmation of how history, even football history, travels absolutely inscrutable paths.

In the end, it’s quicker to notice who has been confirmed by the new ownership and you don’t even need all the fingers on one hand, because there are four. This is the case of the physiotherapists Luca Traggiai, Valerio Chiappe and Davide Maestri, and of the goalkeeper coach Raffaele Clemente. Even the group of players presents several new faces. Even if in reality there are two brand new ones, for the moment, namely Borini and Ricci. But some young players who have returned from positive loan experiences should also be considered new, such as Benedetti, Giordano, Saio, Vitale and Di Stefano. In addition to Delle Monache, on which there are great hopes, and Stoppa, who was actually at Ponte di Legno last summer. By the way, 16 of the 30 players called up for Livigno are also present on the first day of the last training camp in Val Camonica. But, as mentioned, the air of novelty can also be felt within the team, not just in the various staff or management.

And three of the group’s “old-timers,” that is Audero, Gabbiadini and Augello are all involved in market rumours. And all three could be sold in this summer negotiation window. A total renewal, therefore, what Manfredi and Radrizzani are carrying out on their first Sampdoria. Fresh air everywhere, for example also in communication, where Giuseppe Sapienza has arrived. With a sporting goal engraved in everyone’s head, the return to Serie A as quickly as possible.