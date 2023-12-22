Genoa – Two home games in the next 4 days, tomorrow (Saturday 23 December) Feralpisalò and Tuesday 26 December Bari. For Sampdoria a chance to enter the playoff positions: “Two fundamental matches – Andrea Pirlo's thoughts – but let's start with tomorrow's match, which is challenging. Feralpisalò has just beaten Cremonese, they have a lot of enthusiasm. Like us. We must continue our positive streak to end 2023 well. concentration, holidays start in a week. In Serie B there are always results that go beyond prediction. We cannot afford to underestimate anyone. It's time to accelerate“.

Sampdoria's objective is to remain attached to the playoff train, but as I always say it will depend only on us, on desire to winto sacrifice, to play as a team as we have shown we know how to do.”

A passage on De Luca: “It was important for him to score and break free. He deserved it. In practically every match he had opportunities to score and he never managed to do so. Let's hope it's the start of a long series.” And on Benedetti: “he's getting better and better, he'll start to have his space.” January will also be the month of the transfer market: “we are making assessments – the words of the Blucerchiati coach – we are open to any type of dialogue. If there is room, we will be ready”