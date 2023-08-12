Genoa – Before the eve of the Italian Cup for Sampdoria at the Luigi Ferraris stadium. Before training, the coach spoke Andrea Pirlo: “On Monday we will face a category team like Sudtirol (at 6 pm on 14 August, ed). It will be an important match, from inside or outside, like all the Italian Cup matches. At first someone snubs it, then in the end they want to raise it everyone. This year we have two goals: the championship and the Italian Cup“Pirlo said.

Which confirmed the willingness to focus on the new signing Filip Stankovic: “He’s a reliable goalkeeper, he came here to play, he’s a boy with great potential. He’ll be the starting goalkeeper this season.”