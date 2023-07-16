Livigno – Busy Sunday for Sampdoria, with workout in the morning And first test of the season in the afternoon.

This morning Andrea Pirlo scheduled a session with a good part of tactics in anticipation of the match against the amateurs of Representative Alta Valtellina.

Always differentiated training for De Luca, Ricci, Conti and Vieira, as well as Bereszynski and Leris who arrived in training camp yesterday.



To the field Andrea Radrizzani has also arrived who followed the session from the bench between one call and another.

The probable formation of Sampdoria, who will play with the second white shirt, this afternoon should be a 4-3-3 with Falcone between the posts, defensive line with Depaoli, Ferrari, Lotjonen and Murru, in midfield Benedetti, Yepes and Verre, and trident Stoppa, Gabbiadini, Borini.



Sampdoria training in Livigno before the first test of the season

At the end of the workout Borini stopped to take a series of penalties. The most requested by the fans in the stands is always Pirlo, who made an appointment with everyone as they left the sports center for the by now traditional series of autographs and selfies.

Augello greeted his companions he left his retreat in Livigno to go to Cagliari. It should arrive tomorrow afternoon Barricade.