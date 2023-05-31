Genoa – The sale of Sampdoria to the duo Manfredi-Radrizzani and the end of the Ferrero era has not only sparked enthusiasm among the fans but also numerous reactions and comments among many former Sampdoria players. “My first thought of you”, coach Roberto Mancini wrote on Instagram by posting the photo of Gianluca Vialli, a moving memory for the striker who died on 6 January who had tried to become president of Sampdoria and had taken the field on the front line for the transfer of the club.

The photo posted by Mancini on Instagram

Averted the danger of bankruptcy and Serie D, we start again from Serie B, where Claudio Ranieri is trying to earn promotion to the playoffs with Cagliari who yesterday beat Parma 3-2 in the first leg semi-final. “Sampdoria fans are unique, I embrace them virtually – said the former coach of Doria – I’m sorry I didn’t experience them so long due to Covid. I wish them the best and start over from B. But I know that character and he doesn’t give a damn if goes into the twenty-seventh series. Am I talking about Ferrero? I don’t know, there’s a character. I don’t want to advertise to those who don’t deserve it. Regardless of breaking up good or bad”. Then, on hearing the news of the club’s sale, Ranieri continued: “Finally. I’m very happy, it’s the end of a nightmare.”

Emiliano Viviano, former goalkeeper of Sampdoria, also rejoices this year at Karagumruk in Turkey: “Justice is done!”, the comment of the goalkeeper who had used harsh words a few hours earlier: “I spoke well of Ferrero because he paid me salary and when I was there good things were done but what he is doing now is unacceptable and that there is no control by the Football League. Samp fans they are the best I’ve ever seen in my career”. Supporters who are now back to hoping and smiling.