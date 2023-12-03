Genoa – There is still time. Andrea Pirlo is aware of this, as is the club and the supporters, who again today will be followed by more than a thousand Sampdoria at the Rigamonti in Brescia (at 4.15pm), some even outside the away sector. The Police Headquarters has set up an adequate surveillance service, the cold relations between the fans are not good. Matteo Manfredi will be at Rigamonti who joined the team in the training camp hotel today before the match. However, there is no certainty about the presence of Andrea Radrizzani, who was once again teased by Massimo Cellino in recent days in an interview with the Daily Mail. The current owner of Brescia had sold Leeds to him in 2017, an operation that left consequences.

The time that still exists, obviously, is the time to chase the promotion: «The Serie B championship is long and tiring. This was demonstrated last season by Cagliari, who didn’t start well, and by Venezia, which was in the last positions and then went on to compete for Serie A in the playoffs. Serie B is like this, level, maybe there are some stronger teams, but the technical difference is not noticeable without putting in maximum concentration and determination. We are still far from the last day, there is plenty of time to go back but it depends, as I have always said, only on us, on what we want to be and what we want to do. And we must give continuity to the results.”

The time to “go back up” is spread across the future, which passes through the present. Today, from the match against Brescia, who haven’t won at home since 3 September (1-0 against Cosenza) and who changed coach just over two weeks ago, Maran for the former Sampdoria player Gastaldello: «Compact team, with clear and precise ideas. It comes from two important away draws, in Pisa and Bolzano. It has a module to attack and one to defend. We have studied them, we know where we can put them in difficulty.”

Eighth place, the last to compete in the playoffs, is eight points away for Sampdoria and is occupied by Palermo. The Blucerchiati are in a positive spiral, three wins in a row, 13 points in the last six days. Conquering Brescia would reduce them to 5: «The enthusiasm is there and can be felt in training – continued the Blucerchiati coach -, with the desire and intensity that the players put in to move forward and improve. If we won three consecutive games, the credit goes to them, they were good at holding on in moments of difficulty, they came out of it because it’s a team with quality, it has a soul. And for this reason positive results can arrive.”

Pirlo is disqualified and will miss the return match in his native Brescia today: «It’s a shame, the field where I began my career. I hadn’t played at Rigamonti since 2011, I was still a footballer.” That 23 April he was playing for Milan and remained on the bench. Today he will be replaced by Baronio, he will sit in the stands: «The fundamental aspect for a coach is to be alongside the team during the weekly preparation. In the game, the voice certainly reaches the players immediately from the bench if you have to give some indication, but when you are disqualified it must go through an assistant instead. From above, however, you can see better, you can read certain situations with a view of the open field.”

It will be there first match without Borini: «He’ll be out for a while. A heavy absence, but we have equally good players in the squad and we will make up for this absence too. Return to the market to replace it? Today our main thoughts are the matches. In January we will see what we can or cannot do.” In Brescia De Luca will take his place, with Esposito moving back to the attacking midfield alongside Verre. He obviously confirms the formation (4-3-2-1), and the defense and midfield lines. Without Borini, the penalty taker will be Verre (“he would need a goal, but we are happy with his performance”), who practiced a bit from the spot yesterday at the end of training, with De Luca, La Gumina and Kasami. The recovered Ravaglia and Murru go to the bench.

Pirlo says of the full-back that: «As soon as he is well he will find a place in the team, his experience and his quality represent an added value for the whole team». Those unavailable for Brescia remain Pedrola and Benedetti, «as a group from next week» are aiming for the call-up with Lecco, Malagrida, Barreca and Ferrari: «We have had a few injuries, but today’s football matches are going in the direction of intensity and speed. The danger of getting hurt is increasingly greater, we practically read about an injury to a cruciate every week. Our medical area is working well.”