Another blow. Yet another, so far, in a season that is always uphill. Emil Audero stops, the hero of the last salvation, the goalkeeper who has become a symbol of Sampdoria resistance. “Subluxation of the right shoulder” is the result of the tests carried out yesterday afternoon. A few hours earlier, at Mugnaini, the Italian-Indonesian had been injured during an exercise. A cross, a dive between the shapes used in training, a gesture made thousands of times, but this time Audero fell badly. And he was forced to interrupt the session early.

For sure, the goalkeeper will miss the match as an ex with Juventus and also the one with Hellas. Yesterday his shoulder was swollen, sore. The joint has been immobilized, Emil will be at rest and in a week, when the effusion will be absorbed, a resonance with a contrast medium will allow us to better understand the recovery times. The shoulder is a delicate point for a goalkeeper but it is also true that for Audero it is the first injury of this type. The optimistic prediction is of a return after the break for the national teams, in a month, with a recovery based on physiotherapy and muscle strengthening. If, on the other hand, an injury emerges from the tests, in that case surgery could be taken into consideration, with the risk of the season over.

«We are waiting for you, Emil!», the message of encouragement from Sampdoria for the goalkeeper who wears the captain’s armband when Quagliarella is on the bench. The hope is that his fortitude and great attachment to the colours, reaffirmed in recent months with the salary affair and the desire to remain in the Sampdoria, will make the difference and give the Italian-Indonesian further energy to recover soon .

His absence is one more obstacle in the hunt for the miracle-salvation. And there are no immediate alternatives: Emil must be replaced. Already on Sunday, with Juve. On paper, the vice-Audero is Turk, taken on loan from Parma in January to replace Contini, who returned to Naples and then loaned to Reggina. The Slovenian has the advantage but given the delicacy of the moment it cannot be excluded that Stankovic will take into consideration the experience of Ravaglia, a very charismatic figure in the locker room.

The choice will be made between today and tomorrow. In the meantime, the Primavera goalkeeper, Tantalocchi, will join the first team on a permanent basis while awaiting Audero’s return. And even if Emil’s recovery times were to lengthen, recourse to the transfer market seems to be excluded for now.

After the dive-rescue on Criscito’s penalty, this year Audero is experiencing a season of consecration at high levels. Among the many difficulties faced by the former Juve, the former Juve has increasingly established himself as a leader, on and off the pitch. And from January onwards, the defense has also become more solid. Penultimate before the World Cup, with 27 goals conceded in 15 games, since the resumption of the tournament it is the eighth in Serie A, with 12 goals conceded in 10 days. Juve, opponents on Sunday, for example, took 13 in the same period, one more.

«Audero is exceptional but we have a large, close-knit group of goalkeepers – explained the coach De Bernardin in recent weeks – Turk is young but has settled in very well, Ravaglia is a driving force on the pitch». Born in 2003, Slovenian U21 international, Turk was vice-Buffon in Parma last year (where he was already coached by De Bernardin) and made 10 appearances in B. Born in 1988, Ravaglia collected 8 appearances in A with Cesena, in 2011-12 and one with Sampdoria last year as well as having played in B with the Romagna and Cremonese.

Returning to defence, Nuytinck recovered from the blow to the foot taken against Salernitana and worked as a group yesterday. The Dutchman is warned (like Rincon and Sabiri), Stankovic is the decision whether to deploy him from 1′ with Juve. Gunter improves in condition who could be among the starters, probable confirmation for Zanoli either in defense or on the wing, in his natural role, with Leris who could advance from the other side, on the centre-left. Partial return to the group for Djuricic, who will be in Turin, even if not with 90′ in his legs. Cuisance in doubt: the Frenchman didn’t train in a group yesterday due to flexor fatigue. Gabbiadini returns from disqualification in front, with Jesé having a slight advantage to support him.