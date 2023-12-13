Genoa – Starting from 10am today, Wednesday 13th December, until 7pm on Friday 15th it is active the presale for Reggiana – Sampdoria scheduled for Saturday at the Mapei Stadium (2pm). The sale for the North Stand – Curva Ospiti sector (16 euros) is free, open to those who do not have a fan card but prohibited to residents in the Province of Parma. Tickets can be purchased on Vivaticket, online and in points of sale. The name change service will not be active.

Again from 10am today, Sampdoria launches Xmas Pack, mini-season ticket for the last two matches of 2023 scheduled at Ferraris, on 23 December against Feralpisalò at 4.15pm and on the 26th against Bari at 8.30pm. The Xmas Pack can be purchased online on ticketone.it (a solution recommended by the club to avoid queues at authorized resellers), in Samp City and in authorized Ticketone resellers. Prices: Honor Stand 320 euros; Lower Grandstand 110 euros, 80 for U18s, 40 for U14s; Distinguished 55, 40 (U18), 20 (U14); North stands 25, 20 (U18), 15 (U14).

On the occasion of the two matches, two initiatives will also be valid which fall within the Samp for People project shared with SACE SpA, to support the social fabric and the weakest social groups: free ISEE Gradinata Nord and free gift for disabled people 67% Distinguished.