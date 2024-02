The victory thrown away against Brescia complicates the standings: in the second round 5 points were won, only Cittadella and Lecco got fewer. The Blucerchiati play well, create goals but repeat the same naivety. And the many injuries complicate the coach's work but owner Manfredi hopes for a turnaround after the investment in the collaboration agreement with Mapei Sport

#Sampdoria #thrilling #pace #Pirlo #mistakes #there39s #time