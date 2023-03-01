Genoa – The Court of Genoa accepted Sampdoria’s request for access to the negotiated crisis settlement procedure. The provision dating back to 6 February, issued after the favorable opinion of the expert, the lawyer Eugenio Bissocoli, allows the Sampdoria club to take advantage of a “protective shield” against creditors for 4 months, until 6 June.

During this period, in practice, bankruptcy applications cannot be filed and creditors cannot implement procedures for attacking assets of the club. In the meantime, the lawyer Bissocoli, flanked by the Sampdoria board of directors will however have to implement the plan aimed at the recovery of the club which inevitably passes either from the sale or from obtaining new financial resources, through, for example, the path of the convertible bond.

The ok to the procedure of the negotiated settlement of the crisis of Sampdoria primarily protects the Sampdoria clubwhich has 4 months to avoid bankruptcy and to resolve the corporate crisis but indirectly also satisfies the football system and the Serie A championship which ensures regular progress until the end of the season, without the risk that a team could fail during the current championship, an eventuality that would cause economic and image damage.

Below is the text of the decision of the Court of Genoa:

“The Court, in monocratic composition, in accepting the request, confirms the general protective measures requested and, to the effect:

* i creditors of the company will not be able to acquire preemptive rights unless agreed with the entrepreneur nor will they be able to initiate or continue executive and precautionary actions on its assets or on the assets and rights with which the business activity is exercised;

* up to conclusion of the negotiations o upon filing of the negotiated settlement application, the sentence opening the judicial liquidation or ascertaining the state of insolvency cannot be pronounced, unless the Court orders the revocation of the protective measures;

* creditors against whom protective measures apply unilaterally, refuse to fulfill pending contracts or cause termination, nor will they be able to bring forward their expiry or modify them to the detriment of the entrepreneur for the sole fact of non-payment of credits prior to the publication of the instance of assisted negotiation.

Send to the appellant for registration in the business register. Measure granted for 120 days”.