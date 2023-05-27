Sampdoria is almost safe. Not from Serie B to which the field has condemned it in recent weeks, but from the nightmare of bankruptcy. According to reports from Il Secondo XIX and Gazzetta dello Sport, the board of directors of the Sampdoria club signed a draft agreement during the night for the sale to Andrea Radrizzani and Matteo Manfredi, through the Gestio Capital fund, together with Aser and QSI as investors . The agreement, sent to the current owner of the company, the Ferrero family, will have to be evaluated at this point in the shareholders’ meeting, scheduled in second call for next May 29th.

The board formed by the president Lanna and the vice presidents Romei, Panconi and Bosco therefore preferred the proposal of the current patron of Leeds Radrizzani: however, Manfredi’s entry into the scene was decisive. Instead, the proposal of the other suitor, the financier Alessandro Barnaba, was rejected. Radrizzani and Manfredi, writes the Gazzetta dello Sport, convinced the board of directors, creditor banks and advisors by proposing to immediately pay the necessary amount, around 30 million euros, to free Samp from the trust in which the current patron Massimo Ferrero had placed them , which holds 55 percent of the shares. Now Ferrero must ratify the agreements, before moving on with the shareholders who will formalize the sale. Then for the probable new owners there will be a series of deadlines to meet: the first is imminent and concerns the payment of salaries by 30 May.