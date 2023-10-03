Genoa – The support during the match. And the boos at the end, after the new knockout, with the invitation to show off his attributes. After Sampdoria-Catanzaro, the fans’ discontent and concern emerged. And with the Blucerchiati second to last in Serie B it couldn’t be otherwise, as Pirlo honestly recognized. From bars to social media, Doria’s Monday was complicated. Barbara Caldarola, of the Sampdoria Club Tamburino of Pegli, he sums up the mood of his fellow supporters: «We think we should be grateful to those who saved us but the debt of gratitude cannot be eternal. We expect society to break this deafening, incomprehensible silence.” So far, while waiting for approval, Radrizzani and Manfredi have opted for a low profile. But the fans expect that at least on a sporting level someone will speak. Either the owners, or the director of the technical area Legrottaglie and the sporting director Mancini. «It’s the two of them who made the choices about the staff, I think – continues Barbara – they should say something, explain. Pirlo was left alone. Anyone would have difficulty with this squad but after the break you need a choice. Many are expecting a change: we need a grittier, meaner coach. Iachini can fit. I didn’t think I’d return to Serie A straight away, but I didn’t even think I’d be there at the end.” The Tamburino celebrated some former captains on Saturday. «And speaking of captains, we are disappointed by the failure to confirm Quagliarella: he would have been useful».

Matteo Clavarezza, president of Sampdoria Club Sant’Olcese “Marco Lanna” he reiterates: «We know that we risked disappearing, we expected difficulties but the penultimate place is a negative record. Our job is to be fans but I agree with the thought expressed by Enzo Tirotta: it’s not so much about picking on Pirlo but a reference figure would be needed in the club, who is accountable for the management, who puts his face into it.” The club is dedicated to president Lanna, present on Saturday evening at the party of the partnership born in 2022. «With his experience – continues Clavarezza – Lanna could support two young managers like Legrottaglie and Mancini: it would be a desirable solution if they left him more carte blanche but It’s not up to us to decide. For now, however, only Pirlo speaks: perhaps he is not the most suitable coach for Serie B but he has made some corrections with Parma and Catanzaro. We’ll see in Ascoli.”

Nicolò Piana, president of the Sampdoria Club Italian Institute of Welding, born in 2022, talks about a «tragic-comic moment. Usually I’m an optimist, now I’m a realist: we need a foaming-at-the-mouth coach who can make Samp express himself by adding the individualities that are not promotion worthy but mid-table yes. The others run twice as fast, more for a mental rather than physical nature. Without 3 points in Ascoli, a turning point is needed: one between Inzaghi or Iachini.” But Piana is also worried above all about something else: «The deafening silence of society. I would appreciate someone raising their hand and saying “sorry, we made the wrong choices”. Either the owners or Legrottaglie who manages the technical area. But I fear they don’t want to disavow their decisions. After the approval we will understand more, we’ll see if they make a significant capital increase. In the silence comes a doubt: are they looking for a minority or majority shareholder? For now I trust but after Ascoli we need a position.”