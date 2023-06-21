Genoa – Fabio Grosso took a few more hours to reflect before giving an answer to Andrea Radrizzani. And in this pondered void, the profile of Marco Baroni who just yesterday met and greeted with Lecce. The annual renewal proposal wasn’t exactly what he expected. We cannot yet speak of a change, but the competition for the Sampdoria bench is certainly still open. With an outsider in the background, Francesco Farioli.

Grosso, who ended his relationship with Frosinone after bringing them back to Serie A, is flattered by the prospect of coaching Sampdoria, but has still taken some time to think. The great championship with Frosinone put him on the launch pad, he also ended up in the casting of Marseille for the post-Tudor, Sampdoria would in a certain sense represent a start from scratch. The negotiations with Radrizzani are in an advanced stage, the issue of the staff has already been addressed, together with him the deputy Morrone, the technical collaborator Carretta, the goalkeeper coach Senatore and the athletic one Vaccariello could arrive in Genoa. And a passage on market prospects would also have been made.

While awaiting the response from Grosso, who still remains the favorite profile, Baroni appears again. Already at the top of the shortlist of the first coaches in Radrizzani’s sights, together with Grosso and Pirlo. All with past in Juventus. Baroni has been a free coach since yesterday, and already has an appetite. From Verona for example, which has not yet confirmed the Bocchetti couple (who also have a contract until 2027)-Zaffaroni (expiring). However, Baroni would ask for at least a three-year contract which is also demanding from an economic point of view.

Then there’s the outsider Francesco Farioli, who will obtain the UEFA Pro license in September. Yesterday he was in Coverciano together with the other students, including the Blucerchiata Primavera coach Tufano (who is out of contract), for a video conference debate with Simone Inzaghi. Farioli is one of the young emerging Italian coaches, having finished his experience in Turkey with Alanyaspor, for example he is already in the sights of Shakhtar Donetsk if it is true how much he bounces from Ukraine.

However, one shouldn’t wait long to meet the next Sampdoria coach, Manfredi and Radrizzani had hinted that this would be the decisive week. Also for the appointment of the sporting director, where in reality the situation seems a little more nebulous. Despite the rumors getting louder and more intense every day, Riccardo Pecini has never been close to returning to Sampdoria with that qualification. And that role, moreover, can’t even be filled by the future technical director Nicola Le Grottaglie, who doesn’t have a sporting director’s licence.

The Manfredi-Radrizzani duo is expected in Genoa next week, Wednesday and Thursday, the program includes a series of meetings with the current management of the Sampdoria club and presumably also the press conference to present the investors who saved Sampdoria from judicial liquidation. Changes in other corporate areas are also not excluded. In recent days, an in-depth analysis of the Sampdoria youth sector is being carried out (which could in turn be subject to a restyling), mechanisms and dynamics of its functioning. Starting right from the auditions to get to the philosophy of scouting.