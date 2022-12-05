Genoa – The first phase of work in Bogliasco, for Sampdoria, ended this morning with a family test. Al Mugnaini the first team beat Primavera 2-0 coached by Felice Tufano. The goals for Stankovic’s team came from Augello in the first half and from Montevago in the second half. On the sideline, in addition to the technical coordinator Mattia Baldini and the head of the Academy Giovanni Invernizzi, two old visiting acquaintances: Marco Branca, former bomber who won the 1990/91 championship, and Fulvio Pea, also Italian but with the 2007/08 Spring team.

Filip Djuricic also passed by the Poggio to say hello, who, like Bartosz Bereszynski, however, will join his teammates directly in Turkey. Now, after two and a half days of rest, the next stop is indeed the departure for the Turkish retreat on the morning of Thursday 8 December. It’s a different matter for Colley, Leris and Rincon, returning from their commitments with their respective national teams and returning today to Bogliasco who will also train in these days and will join their teammates for the departure to Turkey.