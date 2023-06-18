Genoa – Big target to hit on the pitch, with the desire to rediscover Serie A right away. And “Grosso” target for the Sampdoria bench with the blue hero of Berlin in pole position for the role of coach of the first Sampdoria by Manfredi-Radrizzani.

The milestone of registering for the next Serie B championship is approaching: the day after tomorrow will be the key day. Afterwards we can concentrate on the sporting project, there is so much to do but important steps have already been taken since the end of May the first official announcements are expected in the middle of the week. Fabio Paratici is in the role of external adviser, at Samp from 2004 to 2010. The technical director, a point of reference in Bogliasco, will be Nicola Legrottaglie.

The coach and sports director remain. And as far as coaching is concerned, Grosso’s advantage over his rivals gradually gets wider. The now ex Frosinone has two important requirements. The first: is fresh from promotion to Serie A, obtained as a ruler with a team that was not favorite on paper and knows many rivals well, just beaten. The second: he has the appeal of a world champion, a decisive surprise man in 2006, which doesn’t hurt. And again: he is esteemed by Paratici with whom he began his coaching career in the Juventus Spring. And, again at Juve, he was Legrottaglie’s teammate.

Radrizzani will have the last word in choosing the coach, who as patron of Leeds has shown that he knows how to surprise, when with a blitz in Buenos Aires he brought Bielsa to lead United. But Fabio Grosso is ahead of the various Barons, Pirlo, Stroppa and Inzaghi. There has already been a meeting in recent days, a positive one. And so many clues lead to him. Like the farewell to Frosinone, led in Serie A with a brilliant ride. There was the Marseille option, which however awaits a positive response from the Argentine Marcelo Gallardo. For Grosso, Sampdoria could be an opportunity to repeat himself and then start a relaunch project in an important square. Yesterday the coach greeted the Ciociaro club via social media with heartfelt thanks to the club, staff, players and fans. «I gave my all – he wrote – with passion, dedication and honesty, I received what I never expected … love. Thank you, you will always hold a special place in my heart.”

Grosso has just won the Serie B championship by combining play and results. Having a manager who knows the championship and has already won it can be important. And it is a requirement common to almost everyone too the other rivals for the Sampdoria bench. Like Marco Baroni (also combined with Spezia) who has two promotions in Serie A in his palmares, one in the playoffs with Benevento, the other as leaders with Lecce. Salento club which, as explained yesterday by the managers Corvino and Trinchera, wants to keep the technician who was responsible for the last salvation: «First of all, let’s evaluate the figure of Baroni, we will meet shortly and evaluate with him the possibility of a new path together which is what we would like to”.

Two promotions in Serie A also for Giovanni Stroppa, second in Serie B with Crotone in 2020, fourth in 2022 with Monza, then victorious in the playoffs. And for him also a championship won in C with Foggia in 2017.

The exception is Andrea Pirlo, who immediately left for the Juventus first team (where he worked with Paratici) but back from a year of apprenticeship in Turkey, with Karagumruk, an adventure that ended three days from the end with a consensual resolution when he was 9th.

And a Serie B specialist is also Pippo Inzaghifirst in 2020 with Benevento, and able to reach the playoffs with non-favorite teams such as Venice (with which he had won in Serie C) and Reggina.

On the ds front the name of Riccardo Pecini circulates insistently. Profile considered ideal by Paratici and Radrizzani, the former Sampdoria player was working on a different project, a scouting agency aimed at collaborating externally with the clubs. Returning to Sampdoria should vary his plans, returning to work within a company, reflections are underway. Towards the farewell Mattia Baldini, the alternatives Filippo Fusco, Matteo Tognozzi and Giovanni Manna remain standing but only if the Giuntoli-Juve track were to unlock.

On the market, the first move should be Falcone’s counter-buy-out. Greetings Djuricic, towards Panathinaikos: the Serbian can free himself with a 50 thousand euro release clause, relieving Sampdoria of the 1.5 million salary.