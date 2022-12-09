Genoa – It’s called “Once upon a time there was Sampdoria” the children’s book inspired by the Scudetto won by Sampdoria in the 1990/1991 season. Two little friends and a great passion in common: football. Roberto and Luca dream of playing and winning on the neighborhood pitch, but the strongest kids seem unbeatable. The arrival of grandfather Vuja, Mr. Paolo and new companions will transform their dream into reality. A modern fairy tale that traces and pays homage to the history of the great Sampdoria championship of Mancini, Vialli, Boskov and Mantovani. A story for little fans that explains the importance of friendship and teaches you to never stop believing in your dreams.

“I was at the stadium when Sampdoria won the Scudetto – explains Chiara Giolito, illustrator of the fairy tale for Blucerchiando – In 1991 I was little, but my father’s emotion made me happy for a unique sports fairy tale. We also wanted to bring it back to those who weren’t lucky enough to be there that day and see such a strong Sampdoria. It was a lot of fun to make the story of that season playful, we also wanted to give all today’s children the opportunity to live that dream. It is a book designed for children but also for parents who, by reading the fairy tale to their little ones, will be able to relive that magical enterprise, a fairy tale that they really lived and that deserves to be told forever”.

The book was published by Blucerchiandowhich in recent months had already published the biography of Francesco Flachi “A reversed life”, indicated by Amazon as one of the best-selling books in Italy in 2022. “C’era una volta la Samp” is on sale on Amazon (shorturl. at/aBRZ4) and in the next few weeks it will also arrive in the main Genoese bookstores.