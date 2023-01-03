Genoa – I am twenty-two blucerchiati selected by Dejan Stankovic for the away match scheduled for tomorrow, Wednesday 4 January, against Sassuolo at the Mapei Stadium in Reggio Emilia (12.30). The Serbian coach immediately focuses on the two new signings, the Dutch Nuytinck and Lammers, called up and with a good chance of having space.

The Serbian coach has to deal with ben 8 absences. In addition to the disqualified Djuricic, the unavailable Colley, Conti, De Luca, Quagliarella, Pussetto, Sabiri and Winks will be missing. The Moroccan attacking midfielder, fresh from the World Cup, recovered from the covid and returned to Genoa at the beginning of the week: the discomfort in the buttock seems to have passed but Sabiri (who now remains on the transferable list) will have to do some more training in his legs after the last weeks of rest.

These are Stankovic’s squad:

Goalkeepers: Audero, Contini, Ravaglia.

Defenders: Amione, Augello, Bereszynski, Murillo, Murru, Nuytinck, Villa.

Midfielders: Léris, Malagrida, Paoletti, Rincón, Trimboli, Verre, Vieira, Villar, Yepes.

Forwards: Gabbiadini, Lammers, Montevago.