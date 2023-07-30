Genoa – After finishing this morning in Bogliasco, Andrea Pirlo has called up 23 Sampdoria players for the friendly match scheduled tonight at the Moccagatta in Alessandria against the hosts (8pm, live Dazn, Telenord). The transfer of Manolo Gabbiadini to Al Nasr in Dubai has been made official, pending reinforcements in attack tonight, La Gumina will have an important chance to show off.

De Luca is still out instead: the centre-forward has recently returned to the group, last year he was always out with a knee problem, we prefer to proceed gradually. Absent as a precaution Benedetti, fatigued and Girelli (adductor inflammation) as well as Aquino, Conti, Montevago, Ricci and Vieira.

These are the 23 who will set off for Alexandria this afternoon:

Goalkeepers: Audero, Ravaglia, Saio.

Defenders: Barreca, Bereszynski, Depaoli, Ferrari, Giordano, Lotjonen, Murru.

Midfielders: Askildsen, Léris, Malagrida, Panada, Paoletti, Verre, Vitale, Yepes.

Forwards: Borini, Delle Monache, Di Stefano, La Gumina, Stoppa.